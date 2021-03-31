East Baton Rouge offering free rides to vaccine appointments, announces pop-up clinic initiative

BATON ROUGE - City-parish officials announced programs Wednesday that will make it easier for East Baton Rouge residents to get a COVID vaccine.

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome said her office and HealthyBR are partnering with Uber and the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation to provide up to two roundtrip rides for East Baton Rouge residents to get to and from their appointments. The appointments must be at one of nine specified locations in the area.

There will be a limited number of free rides to go around. Those looking to redeem the offer must use promo code '10MVBRLA' in the wallet section of the Uber app before requesting the ride.

The city-parish is also partnering with Relief Telemed to host pop-up vaccination sites in underserved communities.

The first pop-up site will be 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 1 at Greater Mt. Canaan Baptist Church (5820 Evangeline Street). You can register for that event here.

City-parish officials are also looking for volunteers to host future pop-up sites and asks that they fill out an interest form.

Eligible locations for the free rides can be found below.

Baton Rouge Clinic and Woman’s Hospital

-7473 Perkins Road Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70808

https://batonrougeclinic.com/covid-19-updates/covid-19-vaccine-information/

Baton Rouge General

-3401 North Boulevard, Suite 450 Baton Rouge, LA 70806

https://www.brgeneral.org/coronavirus-information/covid-19-vaccine/covid-19-vaccine-scheduling/

Ochsner Baton Rouge

-16777 medical center dr. Baton Rouge, LA 70816

https://www.ochsner.org/coronavirus/vaccine-faqs

Our Lady of the Lake

-2328 Irene Drive Baton Rouge, LA 70808

https://fmolhs.org/coronavirus/in-it-to-end-it-covid-19-vaccine

Care South Medical & Dental

-3140 Florida Blvd. Baton Rouge LA, 70806

Call to schedule an appointment: (225) 650-2000

Open Health Care Clinic

-4560 North Blvd. Baton Rouge LA, 70806

https://www.ohcc.org/covid19-vaccine-clinic

St. Gabriel Health Clinic

-1707 Gardere ln. Baton Rouge la, 70820

Call to schedule an appointment: (225) 930-4922

Southeast Community Health Clinic

-8595 Picardy Avenue Suite 230 Baton Rouge, LA 70809

Call to schedule an appointment: (225) 763-4900

-6351 Main Street Zachary, LA 70791

Call to schedule an appointment (225) 306-2000