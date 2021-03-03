55°
Latest Weather Blog
East Baton Rouge meets criteria to expand indoor bar service
BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Parish has met the requirements for bars to increase their indoor capacity.
According to the Department of Health website, the parish is one of the first in the state to meet the new criteria under Louisiana's Phase 3 order, which took effect Wednesday.
Under the new order, bars in parishes with COVID positivity rates at five percent or lower for consecutive weeks can expand indoor bar service to 50-percent capacity. Bars in parishes that don't meet that requirement can open to 25-precent capacity indoors.
A spokesperson for the mayor's office said the Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control confirmed the city-parish' eligibility, meaning bars in the area can start increasing capacity.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
At least 1,000 vaccines to be administered at a church in North...
-
6,000 SU football tickets up for grabs Saturday as state enters Phase...
-
Husband shot wife, killed himself outside counseling center in Baton Rouge
-
Nakamoto: Fired university employee was finalist for new gig in Southern System
-
Person dead after vehicle crashes into building along Burbank Drive