East Baton Rouge maps help keep track of drainage projects

BATON ROUGE - The city-parish is constantly improving the way it completes its work with the help of data maps and technology.

Eric Romero is the director of Information Services for East Baton Rouge Parish and showed 2 On Your Side's Brittany Weiss how the city is using GIS maps to track progress and organize efforts.

"Every day we're using technology to improve efficiency in the city-parish," Romero said.

The maps track 311 calls, potholes, debris collection, and service calls made within your neighborhood. It also helps maintenance crews locate city sewer pipes, catch basins, manholes and the flow of drainage. Crew members have iPads with all the data at their fingertips. It allows people working to keep better track of the drainage infrastructure.

"We cleaned this many today or this many this year, and these are the ones that still need to be cleaned," Romero said.

So far this year, more than 14 million pounds of debris have been removed from more than 51 miles of storm drains and storm drain pipes. More information about the Citizen Data, along with links to the web pages, can be found here.