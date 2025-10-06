89°
East Baton Rouge EMS reveals new Connells Village Station
BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services unveiled the new Connells Village EMS Station on Monday morning.
An EMS spokesperson said the new station will improve emergency services in the community with faster and more efficient life-saving care.
The station was built in honor of Drew McKinnis, an attorney who died in 1981 from a heart attack. The original Drew McKinnis Memorial EMS Station, built with a $250,000 fund secured by his wife Joy, was closed in 2008 after receiving extensive damage from Hurricane Gustav.
Local officials officially opened the new station and toured the facilities on Monday.
