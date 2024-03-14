85°
Latest Weather Blog
East Baton Rouge EMS maintains national accreditation
BATON ROUGE — East Baton Rouge EMS announced Thursday that it has maintained national accreditation.
The Commission on Accreditation of Ambulance Services requires ambulance services to successfully complete the voluntary review process every three years. East Baton Rouge EMS is one of over 180 ambulance services to receive accreditation.
Trending News
East Baton Rouge EMS is the only municipal ambulance service to be accredited in Louisiana and has maintained this distinction since its first accreditation in 2008.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Viral baseball team Savannah Bananas to face off against the Party Animals...
-
Livvy Dunne finds balance online and in the gym
-
CATS officially appoints interim leader as CEO
-
Man arrested for negligent homicide, allegedly driving at unsafe speeds during deadly...
-
State captures drone video of red dust site, identifying scope of work
Sports Video
-
Livvy Dunne finds balance online and in the gym
-
LSU Softball takes down Texas with early momentum
-
LSU women's basketball loses to undefeated South Carolina 79-72 in SEC Championship...
-
Back from Omaha, it's opening day at Alex Box Stadium - What's...
-
Walker girls basketball has sights set on first state title since 1977