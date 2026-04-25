East Baton Rouge District Attorney's Office holds annual Crime Victims' Picnic to honor survivors

BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge District Attorney's Office held its annual Crime Victims' Picnic in honor of National Crime Victims' Rights Week on Saturday at Howell Park in Baton Rouge.

The event is meant to honor the strength and resilience of survivors of crimes in the area.

This year, the event honored the victims of a murder at Doyle's Bayou Park in Port Hudson back in 2008. The incident killed Jessica Palmer and three-year-old Juan Palmer. Jessica Palmer's daughter, Paige Johnson, who was four years old at the time of the incident, was left in the park with her throat cut before being treated by EMS alongside her then three-month-old sister, Robbyn Palmer.

Audriana Jones, Paige Johnson and Robbyn Palmer were honored as survivors of the tragic incident.

"We want this to be a healing journey. We want to make sure they can be uplifted coming here to the picnic. It's a positive impact to see them growing from what they've been through," Director of Victim Services at the District Attorney's Office Kristen Raby said.

This year, the District Attorney's Office partnered with the Walls project, offering kids the opportunity to celebrate Earth Day with gardening activities.

"Getting back into nature is so restorative. With victims of crimes, it can be very healing." Walls project office manager Ann Riche said.

"It's another way to heal. I tell people all the time when they come to court, 'go outside,'" Raby said.