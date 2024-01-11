65°
Latest Weather Blog
Earthquake recorded in Northwest Louisiana by U.S. Geological Survey
HALL SUMMIT - The United States Geological Survey recorded an earthquake in northwest Louisiana Thursday morning.
According to USGS, the earthquake registered at a 2.8 mb magnitude at 8:52 a.m., and that 19 responses were reported by citizens Thursday morning.
Trending News
More information is available via the USGS website.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge's mayor's State of the City address - how did 2023...
-
New Rouses Market location opens on Florida Boulevard Thursday morning
-
Sylvia Weatherspoon honored by Mayor for dedication to community through Sylvia's Toys...
-
New Iberville Parish president takes office
-
Five-year-old boy killed in Livingston Parish, father arrested