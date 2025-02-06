70°
Early-morning house fire reported in Addis

Thursday, February 06 2025
By: WBRZ staff

ADDIS - Firefighters responded to a house fire early Thursday on Trial Drive.

Investigators are working to determine how the pre-dawn fire started.

It is unclear whether anyone was in the house at the time. No injuries have been reported.

