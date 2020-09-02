Early morning fire in residence off North Acadian Thruway ruled arson

BATON ROUGE - Early Wednesday morning, an arsonist set fire to home in a residential area off North Acadian Thruway, Baton Rouge Fire Department representatives say.

First responders rushed to the duplex, which is located within the 1100 Block of North 35th street, around 4:30 a.m. and found it engulfed in flames.

Firefighters wrestled the blaze quickly, managing to quell it in less than thirty minutes.

Officials are asking members of the public to come forward with information about this intentionally-set fire and contact Baton Rouge Fire Investigators at (225)354-1419.