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Early Monday morning shooting near corner of Alaska, West Grant streets leaves 1 critically injured
BATON ROUGE — Police are investigating after an early Monday morning shooting left one person in critical condition in Baton Rouge.
Officials told WBRZ that the shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. on West Grant Street near the intersection with Alaska Street.
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