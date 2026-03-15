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Earlpalooza held under Perkins overpass following Wearin' of the Green

2 hours 56 minutes 53 seconds ago Saturday, March 14 2026 Mar 14, 2026 March 14, 2026 10:51 PM March 14, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - After the Wearin' of the Green Parade, people stuck around the Perkins overpass for some fun.

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Guests stopped at food trucks and watched several live performances. The lineup included KG and the Bad Habits, Connor Martin, Parish County Line and Baton Rouge rapper Lil Boosie.

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