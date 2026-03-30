Dutch Bros Coffee to open new location at Juban Crossing shopping center

DENHAM SPRINGS — Dutch Bros Coffee plans to open a second location in the Baton Rouge area, according to a report by The Advocate.

A sign posted in the Juban Crossing shopping center says the coffee chain plans to build the new location in an area directly between McDonald's and RaceTrac.

The new location will be 986 square feet and feature a drive-thru. The Livingston Parish Planning Commission plans to hold a public hearing for the site on April 7.

The coffee chain's first restaurant in the capital area opened in October on Frogmore Drive in Baton Rouge.

There are currently four stores operating in Louisiana with locations located in Baton Rouge, Shreveport, Lafayette and Lake Charles.