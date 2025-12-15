42°
Dunham students celebrate state title during pep rally
BATON ROUGE - Students celebrated "The Dunham School Day" on Monday following Dunham's football state championship.
The Dunham Tigers beat Calvary Baptist 34-17 to win the LHSAA Division III state title. The win served as the program's first state title since 2004 and the team was the only one from the Baton Rouge area to reach a state title game this season.
Mayor-President Sid Edwards declared Monday, Dec. 15 as "The Dunham School Day" ahead of the celebration. Edwards also spoke at the event.
Students congratulated players as they walked the trophy into a pep rally in the school's gym. Cheerleaders, coaches and band members participated in the celebration.
