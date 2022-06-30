Dunham QB Jackson House using football to build stronger bond with his dad, LSU DC Matt House

BATON ROUGE - Jackson House is a pretty good quarterback, winning the Simone award for the most outstanding player in the Kansas City area last year.

But his life changed when his dad, Chiefs linebackers coach Matt House, decided to take the defensive coordinator job at LSU.

"He told me about the opportunity for him to come coach at LSU, somewhere with such great tradition and a great opportunity to win, and it was almost a no-brainer. Like why wouldn't you take this job?" Jackson said.

While the rest of the House family decided to stay in Kansas City until the end of the school year, Jackson wanted to come with his dad and go through spring ball with his new team—the Dunham Tigers.



"Me and my dad, we actually had an apartment about right at a mile from Tiger Stadium and we were shacking it up. We'd go out to dinner, try some good food and go learn some more football along the way," House said.

Jackson had a unique opportunity being a quarterback with so much one-on-one time with an SEC defensive coordinator, which only enhanced his game on the high school level.

"When I get on the field on Friday nights, if I can understand what LSU is trying to do to confuse Alabama, I think I'll be able to figure out some high school defenses," House said.

Jackson used this experience to not only better understand the game of football, but to build a stronger bond with is dad.



"Living with him and being around him that much, I feel like we just we've never had that much time together and just a chance to bond as father and son and really bond through the game of football."