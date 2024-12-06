Dunham, Central headed to state championship

BATON ROUGE - Two capitol area teams, Dunham and Central, are heading to the Superdome to play in the state championship for their class.

Dunham defeated Bunkie 46-22, while Central beat Neville 17-13.

Central will play Ruston on Dec. 14 at 3:30 p.m. while Dunham will play Catholic - New Iberia on Dec. 13 at 3:30 p.m.