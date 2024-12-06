41°
Latest Weather Blog
Dunham, Central headed to state championship
BATON ROUGE - Two capitol area teams, Dunham and Central, are heading to the Superdome to play in the state championship for their class.
Dunham defeated Bunkie 46-22, while Central beat Neville 17-13.
Trending News
Central will play Ruston on Dec. 14 at 3:30 p.m. while Dunham will play Catholic - New Iberia on Dec. 13 at 3:30 p.m.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mother arrested for attempted murder after allegedly accidentally shooting her child
-
Good 2 Eat: Turkey Enchilada Skillet
-
2une In Previews: Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office's Christmas Crusade
-
Foundation sponsoring adoption fees throughout December to help shelter pets go home...
-
Springfield residents celebrate with holiday cheer at Christmas parade
Sports Video
-
Southern women's basketball gets first win of the season over Southern at...
-
LSU tight end Mason Taylor forgoes final season as Tiger, declares for...
-
Two more LSU football players, including former top-100 recruit, enter transfer portal
-
Jalen Reed tears ACL
-
LSU football brings in 6th-ranked recruiting class