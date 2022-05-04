89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Dump truck flips, loses its load on Greenwell Springs Road

4 hours 34 minutes 34 seconds ago Wednesday, May 04 2022 May 4, 2022 May 04, 2022 12:18 PM May 04, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

CENTRAL - A truck hauling dirt overturned after an accident, covering the street with its spilled load.

Central Police Department and Central Fire Department responded to the crash on Greenwell Springs Road. CPD said the dump truck was not at fault for the wreck.

Trending News

Minor injuries were reported. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days