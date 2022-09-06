Dump truck bursts into flames on New Orleans interstate

80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Tuesday, September 06 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - A dump truck erupted into an inferno on a busy highway and clogged traffic in the New Orleans area Tuesday morning. 

Photos posted on social media around 8:30 a.m. showed the truck engulfed in flames on I-610 West near the Wisner Boulevard exit. 

No other vehicles appeared to be involved. There was no immediate word on injuries.

