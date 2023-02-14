Latest Weather Blog
Dudley DeBosier hosting leadership academy for volunteers
BATON ROUGE - Local injury law firm Dudley DeBosier is hosting a leadership academy for non-profits and volunteers Tuesday.
The academy is a free bi-annual training conference open to anyone who works with a non-profit organization.
"When you attend Leadership Academy, you’ll network with like-minded Difference Makers and discover ways you can work together to achieve your mission," reads the mission statement on Dudley DeBosier's website. "You’ll also learn how to boost your organization’s community outreach and increase the efficiency of your operations to reach your goals more effectively. At Dudley DeBosier, we feel strongly about giving back to our community. As your organization and its leaders are at the forefront of that mission, we consider our relationship with you to be extremely important!
The academy is being held from 9:15 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Crowne Plaza in Baton Rouge.
