DSNAP applications now open for Hurricane Ida victims; find out how to apply here

BATON ROUGE - Those who lost food due to the impact of Hurricane Ida can begin applying for food assistance to help replace the items lost, beginning Monday.

According to The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), a number of Louisiana residents in 25 parishes will be deemed eligible for assistance from the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (DSNAP) operations.

However, as some of these individuals began applying for assistance on Monday they encountered a problem.

Some applicants noticed they could not get through using the LAHelpU Customer Service Center phone number (1-888-524-3578).

DCFS says this was a result of the overwhelming amount of calls and as of 10 a.m., it has resolved the issue.

The organization says the phone line is now operating smoothly, but due to the earlier issue, hours of operation have been extended, for Monday only, to 7:30 p.m.

The extended hours will only serve those who could not get through earlier in the day and whose last names fall between A-F.

The organization adds that if any applicants missed their day or could not get through on their day, the last two days of each week are for A-Z for the week's parishes.

This means individuals have two extra days to apply as their assigned days are not the only days they can call.

Application dates are detailed below.

Application Dates

Out of regard for health concerns related to COVID-19, DSNAP applications are being handled by phone and benefits cards are being mailed to approved applicants.

Residents have been assigned a day, based on the first letter of their last name, to apply and be interviewed for DSNAP.

The schedule is posted below.

Phase 1

September 20 - 25

East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberia, Orleans, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Tammany, Washington, West Baton Rouge, West Feliciana

Phase 2

September 27 - October 2

Ascension, Assumption, Iberville, Jefferson, Livingston, Plaquemines, St. Helena, St Martin (only lower St. Martin parish ZIP codes 70339 and 70380), St. Mary, Tangipahoa

Phase 3

October 4 - October 9

Lafourche, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, Terrebonne

How to Apply

Those interested in applying must first pre-register online by following step-by-step instructions on the DSNAP pre-registration page.

Then, on their designated day, residents should call the LAHelpU Customer Service Center at 1-888-524-3578 between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Translation services are available for individuals whose primary language is not English.

Click here for more information on the application process.