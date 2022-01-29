40°
Dryer caused fire at Baton Rouge apartment Saturday afternoon

Saturday, January 29 2022 8:05 PM
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A fire broke out in the laundry room of a Baton Rouge apartment building Saturday afternoon.

St. George Fire Department said the dryer at an apartment building on Cypress Lakes Boulevard caught fire around 5 p.m.

Fire officials said there were no injuries and the Red Cross assisted the displaced residents. 

