Dry start to the week

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: High pressure still influencing our area from the southeast, keeping conditions dry and warm through the day. Patchy fog possible this morning, especially south of I-10, but should burn of by 9 AM Monday morning. Mostly cloudy today, as temperatures break into the 70s around 11 AM with highs of 80° with light southerly winds. Cloudy conditions tonight, as overnight lows drop to around 63°.

Up Next: Showers return on Tuesday, but should stay rather light and fragmented. Elevated high temperatures stay the course through the week, but scattered showers and storms are in the forecast on Friday and Saturday as temperatures cool into the weekend.

THE EXPLANATION:

Same setup that we have experienced for almost a week now, with strong high pressure over Northern Florida and a stalled front just to our north. At the upper levels, a ridge has also been parked over the Gulf Coast. A couple shortwaves off the main stationary front will attempt to drive south and toward the Gulf Tuesday and Wednesday. This will provide some isolated showers and maybe a storm or two. The storm activity will be at a minimum based on the ridge inhibiting vertical development. The ridge should shift east later in the week, opening the door to a frontal system that should make it into the Gulf. Scattered showers and storms will develop through the afternoon on both Friday and Saturday, as highs cool into the low 70s over the weekend.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, and the WBRZ WX App. on Apple and Android devices. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.