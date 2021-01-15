Dry airmass + low humidity + elevated winds = fire danger

The passage of last night's cold front has brought a much cooler and drier air mass across the region.

Strong westerly winds have transported the drier air into the area all day long.



Dew point temperatures have fallen into the teens and low twenty's - which is extremely dry, as seen on our humidity scale below. You don't see this often in south Louisiana.

The dry air in combination with very low relative humidity and persistent westerly winds of 20 - 25 mph, has created primed conditions for fire ignition.

A Special Weather Statement has been issued by the National Weather Service in New Orleans, due to elevated fire danger. Burning is discouraged this afternoon and evening for all of the WBRZ viewing area.

