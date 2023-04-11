Latest Weather Blog
Drusilla Lane sinkholes still growing, no date for repairs yet
BATON ROUGE - A man's yard is still sinking several weeks after 2 On Your Side met him. David Coco says he's tired of looking at the orange plastic fencing surrounding the hole on the side of his house.
"We'd just like to know what's going on," Coco said.
The hole is barricaded next to his house and has been growing for a while. It started off as a small hole Coco would try his best not to get stuck in while mowing the lawn. Coco reported it to the city and a crew came out last October to make repairs to a drainage pipe underground. The repairs didn't stick.
Coco interviewed with 2 On Your Side in January about the hole and soon after a crew came out to perform a dye test. They found that after they had made repairs the patch didn't work.
"They put up another barrier and that's been that," he said.
The shifting ground is affecting his neighbor's pool and Coco's property all the way back to Ward Creek behind his house. The months continue to tick by.
It's not the only spot that barricaded with orange fencing around him. Just up the street there's a sinkhole that's been growing for so long there are trees growing in there. It's near a fire hydrant and growing under the sidewalk.
"It has been barricaded, I'm going to say since 2019."
Unlike his barricaded sinkhole, Coco doesn't think anyone's been back to the sidewalk.
"Oh I think they've forgotten about it," he said.
The city says it's waiting for a date to continue work on Coco's sinkhole. As for the sidewalk sinkhole, it's on the drainage dashboard and has been since 2020. A date for repairs has not been assigned.
