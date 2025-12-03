37°
'Drunk' raccoon trashes Virginia liquor store, released back into wild after sobering up

2 hours 24 minutes 20 seconds ago Tuesday, December 02 2025 Dec 2, 2025 December 02, 2025 9:49 PM December 02, 2025 in News
By: Adam Burruss

ASHLAND, Va. - A "very intoxicated raccoon" caused damage in a Virginia liquor store Saturday morning, officials said.

Officials said several shelves were ransacked and that the "suspect" had passed out in the bathroom at the Ashland ABC Store. 

The raccoon showed zero signs of injury, and after sobering up and sleeping, it was released back into the wild.

