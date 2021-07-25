Drunk driver arrested after fatal hit and run crash in St. Tammany Parish

LACOMBE - State Police are investigating a fatal crash on US 190 near North Tranquility Road in St. Tammany Parish. The crash claimed the life of a bicyclist. The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending proper notification to next of kin.

The initial investigation revealed that a bicyclist was traveling westbound on US 190. At the same time, a 2021 Kia K5, driven by Andre Damiens III of Lacombe, was traveling westbound on US 190. For reasons still under investigation, the Kia K5 struck the bicyclist. After impacting the bicyclist, Damiens fled the scene. During the investigation, Troopers identified Damiens as the hit and run driver.

The bicyclist was not wearing a helmet and sustained fatal injuries during the crash. The bicyclist was pronounced deceased on the scene. As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from the deceased for analysis. After locating Damiens, Troopers arrested and transported Damiens to a nearby facility where he provided a breath sample that tested over the legal limit. After the breath test, Troopers booked Damiens into the St. Tammany Parish Jail.

The crash remains under investigation.