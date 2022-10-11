Drugs, several firearms seized after traffic stop turned into drug bust

BATON ROUGE - Police seized heroin and marijuana as well as several illegally-owned firearms after a traffic stop turned into a bust.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said it was conducting a traffic stop in the 5500 block of Stearns Street off Plank Road when Matthew Marchand, 47, was reportedly found to be in possession of .2 grams of heroin, according to police.

Officers investigated Marchand's home and found an additional 16.7 grams of heroin, 27.7 grams of marijuana, an AR-style rifle, two shotguns, and a 9mm pistol.

Marchand was booked on several drug-related charges as well as being a felon in possession of a firearm.