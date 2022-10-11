65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Drugs, several firearms seized after traffic stop turned into drug bust

1 hour 51 minutes 32 seconds ago Tuesday, October 11 2022 Oct 11, 2022 October 11, 2022 7:12 AM October 11, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Police seized heroin and marijuana as well as several illegally-owned firearms after a traffic stop turned into a bust. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said it was conducting a traffic stop in the 5500 block of Stearns Street off Plank Road when Matthew Marchand, 47, was reportedly found to be in possession of .2 grams of heroin, according to police. 

Officers investigated Marchand's home and found an additional 16.7 grams of heroin, 27.7 grams of marijuana, an AR-style rifle, two shotguns, and a 9mm pistol. 

Trending News

Marchand was booked on several drug-related charges as well as being a felon in possession of a firearm. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days