65°
Latest Weather Blog
Drugs, several firearms seized after traffic stop turned into drug bust
BATON ROUGE - Police seized heroin and marijuana as well as several illegally-owned firearms after a traffic stop turned into a bust.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said it was conducting a traffic stop in the 5500 block of Stearns Street off Plank Road when Matthew Marchand, 47, was reportedly found to be in possession of .2 grams of heroin, according to police.
Officers investigated Marchand's home and found an additional 16.7 grams of heroin, 27.7 grams of marijuana, an AR-style rifle, two shotguns, and a 9mm pistol.
Trending News
Marchand was booked on several drug-related charges as well as being a felon in possession of a firearm.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man convicted in 2018 killing of beloved Zachary firefighter found guilty of...
-
Group headed to Fort Myers with jam-packed 18 wheeler full of supplies...
-
Car stolen from repair shop, owner on the hook for repair bill
-
Nearly 2 years after unnamed man was found dead in Baton Rouge,...
-
Man killed in hit-and-run crash while crossing Ben Hur Road Saturday night
Sports Video
-
Texas A&M Commerce beats #19 Southeastern on homecoming 31-28
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 4: Central's Glen Cage
-
Plaquemine's Jayden Rogers leading the Green Devils through music
-
Southeastern knocks off #4 Incarnate Word on Eli Sawyer game winning touchdown...
-
McKinley High's homecoming football game canceled after bench-clearing brawl broke out between...