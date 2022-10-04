74°
Drought Monitor: Forecast staying dry

Tuesday, October 04 2022
After an abnormally dry September, some areas in southeast Louisiana are back under drought conditions.

During the month of September, there were only 9 days recorded with at least a trace amount of rain at Baton Rouge Metro Airport. In total we only received 0.86” of rain for the whole month. Typically September is still one of the rainier months, normal rainfall totals are around 4.42”.

The month started seasonable with temperatures just below average and some rain in the forecast. During the first week, we saw most of the rain for the whole month, which is not uncommon since by the start of September the summertime pattern is still trying to break up. After September 10th we only saw one more day with rain on the 19th just a trace amount.

In September we also saw a five-day stretch of record-breaking temperatures at the end of the month.

Dry conditions will be sticking around for the start of October. Check back in on Thursday for an updated look at the drought monitor. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

