Drivers endure muddy mess during connector project, contractor makes changes

DENHAM SPRINGS - A road connector project in Livingston Parish is causing some trouble for local traffic. One driver who lives on Cook Road where the construction is happening contacted 2 On Your Side about her concerns.

"I wish they'd just hurry up and get finished with it," said Pauline Davidson.

The work on Cook Road started months ago. There's already a lot that's been completed, but heavy machinery and large trucks driving through the dead-end street are creating large potholes, ruts, and dusty conditions.

"Driving through the mud and the water, potholes," said Davidson.

Cook Road will soon be a four-land boulevard called Juban Crossing Boulevard. It will connect Juban Road to Pete's Highway and include sidewalks, drainage, and a bridge. Davidson is living in the middle of it.

"I would have never dreamed it being like this, never," said Davidson.

The parish tells 2 On Your Side that it's aware of the recent concerns regarding drainage and pothole issues on existing Cook Road during the construction project and it's working with the contractor to address them. While the parish is working to improve the community's infrastructure, the contractor has installed additional temporary drainage systems and cut new ditches to manage water more effectively during and after storms. The contractor has also filled in the potholes along the road to help improve residential traffic concerns.

For more information about the project or to report an issue, contact the Livingston Parish DPW Office at 225-686-3030 or the project engineer's office at 225-665-1021.

Juban Crossing Boulevard is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.