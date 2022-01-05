Driver ticketed after heavy equipment falls from trailer, hits truck on Hwy. 22

MAUREPAS - A driver was ticketed after a backhoe fell off a trailer and a hit another vehicle on a highway Wednesday.

Louisiana State Police said a truck hauling a backhoe was headed west on Highway 22 when the equipment fell off and hit a Dodge Ram truck in the eastbound lane.

Troopers said the driver of the Dodge Ram suffered moderate injuries.

The driver of the truck was cited for an unsecured load.