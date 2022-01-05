68°
Driver ticketed after heavy equipment falls from trailer, hits truck on Hwy. 22
MAUREPAS - A driver was ticketed after a backhoe fell off a trailer and a hit another vehicle on a highway Wednesday.
Louisiana State Police said a truck hauling a backhoe was headed west on Highway 22 when the equipment fell off and hit a Dodge Ram truck in the eastbound lane.
Troopers said the driver of the Dodge Ram suffered moderate injuries.
The driver of the truck was cited for an unsecured load.
