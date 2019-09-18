Driver ticketed after crashing into utility pole overnight, knocking out power along Jefferson Highway

BATON ROUGE - A driver is facing several citations after apparently falling asleep behind the wheel and causing a crash that knocked out power for more than 1,000 people early Wednesday morning.

The outages were reported just before 3 a.m. The single vehicle crash happened on Jefferson Highway in the Bocage area. The cause of the crash hasn't been released at this time. No injuries were reported. Crews had to close part of the roadway following the crash.

Jefferson Hwy (LA 73) remains closed in both directions between Old Hammond Hwy and Brentwood Dr due to downed power lines. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route. Expect heavy delays in the area. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) September 18, 2019

The northbound lanes were reopened around 1:45 p.m. Southbound lanes remain closed.

Most customers had power back at 7 a.m. Around 10:20 a.m. there were a little more than 80 people still without electricity. According to the outage map, the estimated restoration time is 2 p.m.

Police said late Wednesday morning that the driver possibly dozed off and crashed into the utility pole around 2:50 a.m. That person is being ticketed for improper lane usage, failure to maintain control, reckless driving and driving under suspension.