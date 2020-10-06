Driver killed, passenger hurt after high-speed crash in Lafayette Parish

LAFAYETTE PARISH - A high-speed crash in Lafayette Parish resulted in the death of a Carencro man and the injury of his passenger, according to Louisiana State Police.

Police say that on Monday night around 8 p.m., Jeremy Jackson was driving at a high rate of speed along I-49 north in a Silverado with an unidentified passenger when he hit the back of a Chevrolet Avalanche driven by 74-year-old John Lee.

Police say, after Lee's vehicle was hit, Jackson's Silverado swerved across the median and into I-49's southbound lanes of traffic before crashing into a Ford pickup. The pickup was then hit by a fourth vehicle.

According to authorities, Jackson was pronounced dead at the crash site.

Both he and his passenger were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the incident; his passenger was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.

All other drivers and passengers involved in the crash were wearing seatbelts and suffered injuries ranging from minor to moderate, State Police say.

As in procedure in such incidents, toxicology samples were obtained from all drivers involved and police say Lee, the driver of the Chevrolet, was found to be impaired at the time of the crash.

As a result, Lee was charged with DWI 1st offense and impeding the flow of traffic.

Police say the tragic crash remains under investigation.