Driver killed after hitting bridge pillar in Lafourche Parish

RACELAND - One person is dead after a Sunday crash in Raceland.

Shortly after 7 p.m. troopers were called to investigate a single vehicle crash on Hwy 90 at the Hwy 652 overpass in Lafourche Parish. The crash claimed the life of 36-year-old Melvin Argueta.

The initial investigation revealed that the crash happened as Argueta was driving westbound in a 1998 Ford Expedition. For unknown reasons, Argueta ran off the roadway. The vehicle then struck a bridge pillar.

Authorities say Argueta suffered fatal injuries despite proper restraint use. Impairment is unknown at this time. A toxicology sample is pending.

The crash remains under investigation.