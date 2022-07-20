95°
Driver fled after leaving massive hole in someone's house, later booked for DWI

Wednesday, July 20 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

WALKER - A driver attempted to flee the scene after running a stop sign and leaving a massive hole in the wall of a home. 

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook that shortly after 3:00 a.m., deputies responded to a home at the intersection of Polly Drive and Duff Road in Walker. A driver, identified as Jarrad Fuentes, 31, ran the stop sign at the intersection and ran into a person's yard and crashed into their home, leaving a pile of brick and rubble behind as he tried to flee the scene.

LPSO deputies were able to locate and arrest Fuentes shortly after the crash. No one was injured.

Fuentes was charged with DWI, driving under suspension, reckless operation, and hit and run.

