Driver ejected through windshield in fatal Ascension Parish crash

7 years 2 months 3 weeks ago Saturday, March 11 2017 Mar 11, 2017 March 11, 2017 7:46 AM March 11, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Austin Hart

GONZALES - One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Ascension Parish, according to Louisiana State Police

The crash occurred near LA 431, east of Airline Highway just before 10:00 p.m.

Sources say the driver hit a tree and was ejected through the windshield of their vehicle.

Saturday morning, authorities identified the driver killed in the wreck as 31-year-old Daniel Walker of Sorrento ran off La. 431 and hit a tree.  

Walker lost control, ran off the highway and hit the tree.  Impairment is unknown at this time, but a toxicology sample was taken from Walker and will be submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis

Hours before the crash, Walker was recorded fighting with another driver in traffic.  The video went viral. Click HERE to read more. 

