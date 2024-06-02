Driver ejected through windshield in fatal Ascension Parish crash

GONZALES - One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Ascension Parish, according to Louisiana State Police

The crash occurred near LA 431, east of Airline Highway just before 10:00 p.m.

Sources say the driver hit a tree and was ejected through the windshield of their vehicle.

Saturday morning, authorities identified the driver killed in the wreck as 31-year-old Daniel Walker of Sorrento ran off La. 431 and hit a tree.

Walker lost control, ran off the highway and hit the tree. Impairment is unknown at this time, but a toxicology sample was taken from Walker and will be submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

