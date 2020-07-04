Driver Dies in Wrong-Way Crash on Interstate 55

FLUKER - On Saturday, July 4, 2020 after 1:00am, State Troopers, responded to a fatal crash on Interstate 55 south of LA 10 in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash claimed the life of 23-year-old Hannah D. Mcallister of Hammond.

The initial investigation led Troopers to determine that Mcallister was southbound in the northbound lanes of Interstate 55 in a Kia Optima. Mcallister’s vehicle impacted an Infinity QX6. The Infinity was then pushed off the roadway where it overturned and caught fire. After the first impact, Mcallister’s vehicle rotated in front of a northbound Dodge Charger that impacted it on its passenger side. Mcallister died as a result of injuries she sustained in the crash.

This crash is a ongoing investigation.