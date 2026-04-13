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Fair Housing Workshop helps landlords and tenants understand their rights

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BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge's Office of Community Development invited landlords and tenants to attend an informative Fair Housing Workshop on Friday at the Baton Rouge Garden Center.

The workshop was designed to help residents better understand their rights and responsibilities. 

Attendees learned valuable information, including fair housing rights and protections, how to file housing discrimination complaints, and the basics of evictions.

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Fair Housing Workshop helps landlords and tenants...
Fair Housing Workshop helps landlords and tenants understand their rights
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge's Office of Community Development invited landlords and tenants to attend an informative Fair Housing Workshop... More >>
2 days ago Friday, April 10 2026 Apr 10, 2026 Friday, April 10, 2026 7:09:00 PM CDT April 10, 2026

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