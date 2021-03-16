Driver crashes into Greenwell Springs Road restaurant, shattering wall, building's interior

A vehicle crashed into Southern Boilers, a Greenwell Springs Road restaurant, on Monday, March 15, 2021. Photo: Charlene Benton/ Facebook

BATON ROUGE - A restaurant known for its crawfish and other Louisiana specialties was decimated on Monday (March 15), when a vehicle plowed through one of its walls.

Southern Boilers on Greenwell Springs Road was left with a gaping hole in its structure and severe damage within the restaurant's interior following a crash involving an SUV that drove right through the building.

At this time, details related to the crash are scarce.

WBRZ is working to find out if the incident resulted in any injuries as well as the circumstances that led to the crash.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.