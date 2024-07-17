81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Driver arrested months after deadly crash; police suspect drunk driving

4 years 6 months 1 week ago Monday, January 06 2020 Jan 6, 2020 January 06, 2020 10:11 AM January 06, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: WBRZ Staff

VACHERIE - A suspected drunk driver has been arrested in a crash that killed another person late last year.

State police announced Monday that Keimone Mitchell, 27, was booked for vehicular homicide last week after a toxicology report revealed his blood-alcohol level was over the legal driving limit in the Nov. 2 crash.

Police say Mitchell was driving south on LA 18 in a 2008 Hummer H3, while Ramon Domino was driving north in a 2011 Nissan Altima. 

Mitchell allegedly crossed into Domino's lane and collided with him head-on.

Trending News

Domino was killed in the crash, and Mitchell suffered serious injuries. Neither driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days