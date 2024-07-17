Driver arrested months after deadly crash; police suspect drunk driving

VACHERIE - A suspected drunk driver has been arrested in a crash that killed another person late last year.

State police announced Monday that Keimone Mitchell, 27, was booked for vehicular homicide last week after a toxicology report revealed his blood-alcohol level was over the legal driving limit in the Nov. 2 crash.

Police say Mitchell was driving south on LA 18 in a 2008 Hummer H3, while Ramon Domino was driving north in a 2011 Nissan Altima.

Mitchell allegedly crossed into Domino's lane and collided with him head-on.

Domino was killed in the crash, and Mitchell suffered serious injuries. Neither driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision.