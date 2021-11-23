Driver arrested in crash that killed 3 college students faces 4th DWI charge

CHACKBAY - A man charged in a drunk-driving crash that killed three college freshmen had three prior arrests for driving while intoxicated.

WWL-TV reports Joey Clement, 39, was driving on Highway 20 in Chackbay just after midnight Saturday morning when he crossed the center line and struck an SUV head-on. The collision killed three Nicholls State University students: 19-year-old Lily Dufrene and 18-year-olds Hali Coss and Michaila Bowling.

Aliana Ramirez, a close friend to all three victims, said they were out celebrating Lily's birthday at the time.

"I feel lost without them, but I know they're always here and I know I have to keep going for them because they didn't get a chance to. They got it taken away from them and that's something no one should go through ever," Ramirez told WWL-TV.

Clement was booked into the Lafourche Parish jail on three counts of vehicular homicide, multiple traffic violations and his fourth DWI offense.

The Lafourche Parish District Attorney's Office said Clement has prior DWI charges in Calcasieu, Ascension, and Lafourche parishes. He was sentenced to 2 years in prison in 2017 for the latter of those offenses.

Clement is being held on a $1,550,200 bond.

Friends have already helped raise $60,000 to help victims' families pay for all three funerals.