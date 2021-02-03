Drew Brees' retirement decision likely coming this month, Sean Payton says

NEW ORLEANS - Saints Head Coach Sean Payton says fans should know whether Drew Brees will end his historic football career in a matter of weeks.

During an interview on CBS Sports' Pick Six Podcast, Payton said an announcement on Bress' potential retirement is imminent.

“I think that’s something that within the next week, week and a half, that he’s going to address and announce,” Payton told host Will Brinson.

"I think [an announcement] is coming in the next week or two."@SeanPayton gave @WillBrinson the latest on Drew Brees' future with the Saints. pic.twitter.com/qLPw1Fd6Wb — Pick Six Podcast (@picksixpod) February 3, 2021

Though reports throughout the regular season suggested his 2020 run would be his last, he has not outright said whether the playoff loss to the Buccaneers would be his final game as a pro. Brees is also coming off back-to-back seasons where he missed several games due to injuries.

Much like last year, Brees has said wants to take time after finishing the season to consider his decision.