86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Drew Brees may be back sooner thanks to new medical technology

4 hours 11 minutes 51 seconds ago Sunday, September 29 2019 Sep 29, 2019 September 29, 2019 1:45 PM September 29, 2019 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

NEW ORLEANS – Drew Brees may be back on the field sooner than expected.

A new procedure using an internal brace inside Brees’ thumb is expected to aid in his recovery, FOX Sports reported Sunday.

The quarterback had surgery after an injury two weeks.

Typically the recovery time is six weeks but the brace could shorten it to five.

******************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days