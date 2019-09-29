Drew Brees may be back sooner thanks to new medical technology

NEW ORLEANS – Drew Brees may be back on the field sooner than expected.

A new procedure using an internal brace inside Brees’ thumb is expected to aid in his recovery, FOX Sports reported Sunday.

Thanks to some new technology, @Saints QB Drew Brees might return from injury quicker than expected. @JayGlazer reports: pic.twitter.com/BT6PgH7aWS — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 29, 2019

The quarterback had surgery after an injury two weeks.

Typically the recovery time is six weeks but the brace could shorten it to five.

