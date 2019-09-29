86°
Latest Weather Blog
Drew Brees may be back sooner thanks to new medical technology
NEW ORLEANS – Drew Brees may be back on the field sooner than expected.
A new procedure using an internal brace inside Brees’ thumb is expected to aid in his recovery, FOX Sports reported Sunday.
Thanks to some new technology, @Saints QB Drew Brees might return from injury quicker than expected. @JayGlazer reports: pic.twitter.com/BT6PgH7aWS— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 29, 2019
The quarterback had surgery after an injury two weeks.
Typically the recovery time is six weeks but the brace could shorten it to five.
******************
Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Early voters show up in droves to vote on St. George proposal
-
White gameday: Montana Tech football field inundated with snow Saturday
-
Wayde Sims' family release butterflies in his honor
-
Truck stop in Grosse Tete sees spike in visitors after camel story...
-
Laine Hardy surprises elementary students in Central
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 3- Matthew Langlois
-
Southern Center Jaylon Brinson excited to play in front of home town
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 1- Isaiah Jones
-
Coach O Postgame after Lsu defeats Texas 45-38
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese