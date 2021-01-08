Drag race between brothers ends in deadly crash; two killed, one arrested

BATON ROUGE- Authorities say two brothers engaged in a drag race that ended in a fatal crash, leaving one of the brothers and a bystander dead. The other brother was arrested.

Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office say the deadly crash was reported around 5:30 p.m., Saturday at Lobdell Boulevard and Lobwood Drive.

The accident involved a 2006 Ford Mustang, a 2008 BMW 135I, and a bicycle

According to investigators, the Ford was traveling in the outside lane and the BMW was traveling in the inside lane, as the two were drag racing on North Lobdell Boulevard.

The BMW lost control and struck the driver’s side of the Ford, causing both vehicles to leave the roadway. The vehicles continued off-road striking a wooden utility pole and a bicyclist, before coming to rest against a tree.

The driver of the BMW, 56-year-old Christopher Brock and bicyclist Deondrick Rudd both died at the scene.

Christopher's brother, 57-year-old Lattimore Brock, was driving the Ford and admitted to consuming alcohol before getting behind the wheel.

Officials say he failed a breathalyzer and was arrested on charges of vehicular homicide.

The Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.