Downtown Ponchatoula construction causing headaches for businesses

PONCHATOULA - Downtown Ponchatoula is getting a major facelift. City leaders say the work will make the area safer and more attractive for the public. But right now, businesses and drivers are dealing with the growing pains.

Construction crews are tearing up sidewalks and parking spots across downtown.

Mayor Wes Daniels announced the improvements back in August, aimed at making the heart of downtown more walkable and welcoming.

“Of course, we want a beautiful downtown, but I’ve noticed a lot of people in this area, they’re not really gonna stop because they don’t want to miss their mark in the traffic,” said Todd Chester, owner of Next Level Nutrition.

Chester says the work has created issues for his customers. He’s trying to keep them coming in despite the traffic challenges.

“I’ve been here over four years and trying to help people in the community get better with their health and wellness,” Chester said.

With sidewalks, parking spaces, and traffic lanes blocked, everyday travel has become more stressful.

“The main thing is not getting hit by another vehicle. So it’s been a little bit of a challenge,” Chester said.

He says crews are putting in more than just concrete.

“They’re just replacing some of the parking areas, and they’re going to put in some planting systems, just to make downtown a little bit more upscale for our tourists,” Chester said.

Still, he says maneuvering through downtown traffic isn’t easy.

“You got one lane open, so obviously, again, everybody can’t rush at the same time. And then you got the lights, and then you got the train,” Chester said. “I’m trying to make sure that my clients are able to get in and out.”

And like many business owners, Chester says he’s ready for the work to be finished.

“Hurry up. Just get it, get it going. Nobody likes to be in traffic for a long time,” he said. “So just get it done and let us get to the next level with everything.”

The city hasn’t given an exact timeline for when construction will wrap up.