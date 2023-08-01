92°
DOTD planning nightly lane closures on I-10 in Gonzales this week

3 hours 38 minutes 21 seconds ago Tuesday, August 01 2023 Aug 1, 2023 August 01, 2023 3:44 PM August 01, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES - Starting Wednesday, nightly roadwork along I-10 is expected to slow traffic in Ascension Parish.

DOTD says it plans to close the left lane of I-10 West at the LA 30 overpass from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. starting Wednesday. The closure will happen again at that same time this Saturday and Sunday. 

The closure is necessary to complete repairs to the railing at the overpass, according to DOTD.

Road crews plan to keep one lane open at all times during the repair work.

