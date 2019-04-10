DOTD: Northbound repairs on Intracoastal Bridge to be completed by this weekend

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH - According to a release from DOTD, all joint repairs on the northbound side of the Intracoastal Bridge are scheduled to be completed by this coming weekend, weather permitting.

When finished, the metal plates in the northbound roadway will be removed.

Officials say work will continue on the southbound side this weekend. Crews will install metal plates with rubber ramps, like the ones placed on the northbound side. That work is anticipated to finish in two weeks.

Drivers can expect nighttime lane closures as crews work on the bridge.

MORE INFO: Work will continue on the southbound side beginning this weekend and is anticipated to take two weeks to complete, weather permitting. — Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) April 10, 2019

Any daytime closures will be restricted to Sundays. During that time, the contractor will implement the traffic plan used when the southbound side was under the recent emergency closure.

State police will control a temporary traffic signal on LA 1 southbound in order to give traffic exiting I-10 westbound the right of way.

"Repairs to the joints are expected to be complete by the end of April, approximately a month earlier than anticipated," DOTD said in the release. "After a truck collided with the southbound bridge March 19, crews closed one lane of traffic while a damaged girder was repaired. While that emergency closure was in place, the contractor used the time to begin repairing the joints on the southbound bridge, eliminating the need for extra closures in the future."

Lane closures won't take place over the Easter weekend.