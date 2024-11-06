DOTD: I-10 lane closures canceled due to LSU's 'inevitable victory' against Ole Miss

BATON ROUGE - The Department of Transportation and Development announced it's canceling weekend road closures planned for the night of LSU's late-night home game against Ole Miss.

DOTD outline the change of plans in a release Thursday evening. The lane closures would have impacted I-10 between Highland Road and LA 73.

"Due to increased traffic from LSU's inevitable victory on Saturday, September 29, we are canceling the lane closure for that evening," the release read in part.

Next weekend's game will be the Tigers' latest match-up in more than a decade, kicking off at 8:15 p.m. in Tiger Stadium.