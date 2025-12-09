Latest Weather Blog
DOTD hosts first of two meetings discussing La. 1 to La. 30 Connector Project
ST. GABRIEL - The Department of Transportation held a meeting in St. Gabriel to discuss their plans to build a new Mississippi River Bridge in Iberville Parish.
This is one of two meetings that will be held on each side of the river, with the next one happening on Dec. 10 at the City of Plaquemine Community Center. Both meetings will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
DOTD officials on Tuesday night provided updates on the project's status, specifically the environmental process.
"This is an environmental assessment process, so we follow NEPA, the National Environmental Policy Act, and so getting public feedback on all of the alternatives that we evaluate is critical, understanding what the impacts and the benefits are of all these alternatives is critical, and so that's why we have these types of meetings."
Public comments are collected via written comment cards or digital submission through a web form or email to info@mrbsouth.com.
