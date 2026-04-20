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BRPD: Man arrested as principal in July murder of 67-year-old man along Highland Road

43 minutes 59 seconds ago Monday, April 20 2026 Apr 20, 2026 April 20, 2026 8:37 AM April 20, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A man connected to the fatal shooting of a 67-year-old man along Highland Road in July 2025 has been arrested and charged as a principal to his murder. 

Jeremiah Turner, 19, was developed as a suspect connected to the July 15 shooting death of Michael Anderson, Baton Rouge Police said. The shooting happened around 7:15 p.m. near the corner of Highland Road and East Buchanan Street while Anderson was on a home's porch. 

Turner was arrested on Friday on principal to second-degree murder charges.

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He has an arrest record including vehicle burglaries in multiple parishes, theft of a motor vehicle, battery, taking contraband to and from a penal institution and various gun charges.

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