BRPD: Man arrested as principal in July murder of 67-year-old man along Highland Road

BATON ROUGE — A man connected to the fatal shooting of a 67-year-old man along Highland Road in July 2025 has been arrested and charged as a principal to his murder.

Jeremiah Turner, 19, was developed as a suspect connected to the July 15 shooting death of Michael Anderson, Baton Rouge Police said. The shooting happened around 7:15 p.m. near the corner of Highland Road and East Buchanan Street while Anderson was on a home's porch.

Turner was arrested on Friday on principal to second-degree murder charges.

He has an arrest record including vehicle burglaries in multiple parishes, theft of a motor vehicle, battery, taking contraband to and from a penal institution and various gun charges.