59°
Latest Weather Blog
BRPD: Man arrested as principal in July murder of 67-year-old man along Highland Road
BATON ROUGE — A man connected to the fatal shooting of a 67-year-old man along Highland Road in July 2025 has been arrested and charged as a principal to his murder.
Jeremiah Turner, 19, was developed as a suspect connected to the July 15 shooting death of Michael Anderson, Baton Rouge Police said. The shooting happened around 7:15 p.m. near the corner of Highland Road and East Buchanan Street while Anderson was on a home's porch.
Turner was arrested on Friday on principal to second-degree murder charges.
Trending News
He has an arrest record including vehicle burglaries in multiple parishes, theft of a motor vehicle, battery, taking contraband to and from a penal institution and various gun charges.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
St. George Fire Department: Two kayakers rescued from water around Horseshoe Drive...
-
St. Amant barn destroyed in fire
-
Ochsner Health expands Eat Fit program from Louisiana restaurants into hospitals
-
2une In Previews: District 5 Republican candidates taking stage in debate ahead...
-
Patterson Fire Fighters responded to house fire on Cleveland Street Saturday night
Sports Video
-
One tenth away: LSU gymnastics falls just short in NCAA Championship
-
LSU gymnastics finishes in second place in the National Championship
-
LSU sophomore taking on a leadership role to lead the Tigers to...
-
LSU gymnastics readies for NCAA National semi-finals in Ft. Worth
-
WATCH: Flau'jae Johnson arrives in Seattle to local cheers after being drafted...