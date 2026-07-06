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DOTD announces closure between I-10 westbound flyover and Mississippi River Bridge as widening continues
BATON ROUGE — On Friday night into Saturday morning, I-10 westbound will be closed between the flyover and the Mississippi River Bridge as state transportation crews continue the I-10 Widening Project.
The full road closure will be in effect from 10 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Saturday morning.
Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development officials announced that a detour will be put in place to allow access to the west side of the river.
During the closure, drivers who want to cross the river will need to take I-110 to U.S. 190, take 190 over the river, turn left onto La. 1 and continue until La. 1 meets I-10 in Port Allen.
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